Stream Greet Death’s New Album New Hell

Greet Death hail from Flint, Michigan, known for Michael Moore and undrinkable tap water. Today they’re following up their 2017 debut album Dixieland with a stunning sophomore set called New Hell. It’s time to listen up.

New Hell is one of the most fascinating and rewarding rock records of the year. Greet Death’s shoegazey slowcore resembles a number of pleasing touchstones — Red House Painters, Nothing, Hum, Pedro The Lion, Dinosaur Jr., Thunder Dreamer; a few of Sam Boyhtari’s vocal runs even remind me of Dan Bejar — yet in practice they are entirely their own thing, and that thing is extremely good. These nine songs are mostly mammoth waves of sonic sludge, thick with musical texture and brimming with an energy that belies the measured pace. At its best, as one the nine-minute epic “You’re Gonna Hate What You’ve Done,” their music feels like being crushed by an avalanche while simultaneously soaring across the skyline.

Stream New Hell in full below.

<a href="http://greetdeath.bandcamp.com/album/new-hell" target="_blank">New Hell by Greet Death</a>

TOUR DATES:

11/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Woodroom

11/09 – Lafayette, LA @ The Loud House

11/10 – Denton, TX @ Denton County Brewing Co.

11/11 – Odessa, TX @ Cactus House

11/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Fly Honey Warehouse

11/13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Six Two

11/14 – Lincoln, NE @ The Bay

11/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Farewell Transmission

11/16 – Marion, IA @ The Plaster House

11/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

11/22 – Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar (Record Release Show)

New Hell is out now on Deathwish, Inc. Buy it.