Back in 2014, the gifted and successful Canadian alt-country artist Kathleen Edwards announced that she was leaving music behind completely. Instead, she had other professional plans. Edwards opened up a coffeeshop outside Ottawa, and she called it Quitters. Quitters is still open, and it looks nice. But at least for now, Kathleen Edwards is back. She’s just come out with her first new song in seven years.

The last time we heard from Edwards, it was the beginning of 2012, and Barack Obama’s reelection campaign was just getting going. That’s when Edwards released her fourth album Voyageur, which Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon produced. (Edwards and Vernon were a couple at the time.) If you want to get technical about things, Edwards also released a cover of Roxette’s “It Must Have Been Love” in 2013. And more recently, Edwards has been performing again, doing new song. Today, we get a full-fledged Kathleen Edwards song. It’s a holiday tune about a chaotic family Christmas, and it involves a cat who pisses on a Christmas tree. Also, Edwards does a lot of meowing on it.

Edwards contributed “It’s Christmastime (Let’s Just Survive)” to the forthcoming compilation A Dualtone Christmas. It’s a slapsticky family-portrait kind of thing, and it’s full of (pretty good) jokes: “You have a meltdown when we play Scrabble / And it’s not my fault you’re always left with vowels.” Talking to Rolling Stone, Edwards says:

It’s that time of the year where you click the radio, and there’s the standard Christmas fare. I was like, “None of these are actually what Christmas is like.” Christmas is a fucking zoo. It’s nuts and it’s not really that fun. It’s just chaos from start to finish. You spend too much. You fucking expect too much. Your parents, there’s always the drama of your dysfunctional fucking family. I was like, “How come there are no songs about that?”

Listen to “It’s Christmastime (Let’s Just Survive)” below:

A Dualtone Christmas is out 12/6.