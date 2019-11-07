Watch Tyler, The Creator Accept WSJ’s 2019 Music Innovator Award

Tyler, The Creator was named The Wall Street Journal’s 2019 Music Innovator at the magazine’s annual Innovator Awards at the Museum Of Modern Art in New York last night. The trophy was presented to him by his friend, collaborator, and fellow rapper A$AP Rocky.

“It’s an honor to present this award to my best friend today. But little do y’all know is that I hate that motherfucker. That’s the truth,” Rocky joked. “So I’ma try to figure out a few kind words to say about him because I don’t really know some nice things.”

After accepting the award, Tyler delivered a heartfelt unrehearsed speech to the audience. “My whole life I’ve felt like a stepchild — in school, at home, and especially in music and rap where I have a profession … But Wall Street Journal finally made it feel like that family celebrated my birthday,” he said. “So thank you.”