Travis Scott Announces Lineup For Tomorrow’s Sold-Out Astroworld Festival

Back in September, Travis Scott announced that he would bring his Astroworld second annual Astroworld festival to his Houston hometown this fall. He will. The Astroworld festival is tomorrow, and it’s already sold out. It sold out weeks ago — before Travis Scott even announced a lineup. That’s completely crazy, and it’s a sign that the people of Houston were fully willing to trust that Scott would put together a ridiculous show for them. He has. Scott has just unveiled the Astroworld lineup, and it’s pretty crazy.

Scott will, of course, perform at Astroworld, and he’s filled out the lineup with a whole lot of big stars. The big news is that Marilyn Manson is playing this thing. Lil Uzi Vert has long been vocal about loving Manson, and it appears that Scott is on board, too. Manson is the only rocker playing the festival. It’ll be fascinating to see how that goes.

The rest of the lineup includes a whole lot of Scott’s rap-star peers, including Migos, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion. Elder statesmen Pharrell Williams and Gucci Mane are also on the bill, and there’s a slot that’s simply labelled “Houston All-Stars,” which presumably means a whole lot of the city’s rap legends.

Futuristic flamenco star Rosalía is on the bill. The Memphis rap cult heroes Young Dolph and Key Glock are performing together, and there’s also a DJ set from all-conquering Memphis producer Tay Keith. Brooklyn drill star Pop Smoke, who was recently kicked off of the bill at Rolling Loud New York by police request, is performing. And Sheck Wes and Don Tolliver, both of whom are on Scott’s own Cactus Jack label, will also be there.

Astroworld is tomorrow at Houston’s NRG Park. It looks fun!