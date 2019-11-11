Pete Doherty Arrested Again After Release From Jail

Pete Doherty was arrested again on Sunday after he was released from another arrest that took place late last week, when he was detained for buying cocaine.

According to France 24, this time the Libertines singer was charged with assault after fighting another man while drunk. Doherty’s lawyer told the news network that, after being released on Saturday, Doherty “went home and then went out again to have a drink.”

Doherty apparently agreed to a procedure where he would pay €50 a day for 100 days to avoid jail time for his cocaine, though a judge has yet to sign off on the deal. The Libertines are scheduled to start a European tour next week.