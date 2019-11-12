Emily Yacina – “Bleachers”

Emily Yacina is releasing a new album, Remember The Silver, next month. We talked to her about it back when she shared its lead single “Gleaming,” and now she’s putting out another track from it, “Bleachers.” It’s a languid swirl of scratchy guitars and soft harmonies, Yacina’s refrain of “What are you doing to me?” reeling at the unexpected consequences of an absence.

It solidifies around a moment of personal revelation: “It’s a shame when I convince myself I’m not real/ On the train, I’m running out of ideals,” and the song then floats off into a dream state. “This song is about how people can stay in your life for a long time, and how losing them can feel like losing a part of your own identity,” Yacina said in a statement. Listen to it via GoldFlakePaint below.

Remember The Silver is out 12/6. Pre-order it here. The album release show will be 12/7 in Brooklyn, NY at Union Pool.