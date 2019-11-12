Lil Reese Shot, In Critical Condition

The Chicago drill rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot. ABC News Chicago reports that Reese was taken to a local hospital yesterday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound at an intersection in the suburban neighborhood of Country Club Hills. Police found a vehicle at the intersection with blood on the driver’s seat and on the ground next to the driver’ side door, and witnesses said that they saw one man taking another injured man to the hospital. According to TMZ, Reese has been shot once in the neck.

Lil Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, is 26. He first came to national prominence as part of Chicago’s early-’00s drill scene and as a close associate of scene figurehead Chief Keef. Reese rapped on Keef’s 2012 breakout single “I Don’t Like,” and Keef guested on Reese’s 2012 single “Traffic.”

Reese signed with Def Jam when that drill scene started to go nationwide, though he never released an album on the label. Drake and Rick Ross appeared on a remix of Reese’s 2012 track “Us.” And in the past seven years, Reese has continued releasing music. His most recent release is July’s GetBackGang 2 mixtape, which includes collaborations with both Chief Keef and the late Fredo Santana.