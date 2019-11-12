HAIM, Yo La Tengo, Flaming Lips, & More Contribute To New Compilation Hanukkah+

HAIM, Yo La Tengo, the Flaming Lips, and more are contributing to a Hanukkah compilation that’s coming out later this month. It’s called Hanukkah+ (not to be confused with Disney+, the streaming service that launched today), and it was organized by music supervisor Randall Poster. The compilation will be released on 11/22 — this year’s Hanukkah season kicks off until 12/22.

HAIM will be covering Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will,” the Flaming Lips have an original called “Sing It Now, Sing It Somehow,” and Yo La Tengo are offering up “Eight Candles.” Jack Black, Holy Ghost!’s Alex Frankel, Adam Green, and more also have tracks on Hanukkah+.

The compilation itself was inspired by Yo La Tengo’s annual tradition of throwing Hanukkah shows, a tradition that picked back up a few years ago after a five year hiatus. Here’s a statement that YLT shared regarding the compilation:

When our old friend Randy Poster asked us to contribute to an album of Hanukkah songs he was putting together, we were kind of stumped. As non-practicing Jews (and non-Jews), truthfully the holiday has little meaning for us (that’s the meta joke behind Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah shows), but we were open to inspiration. We thought maybe another friend, Sam Elwitt, could crack the code, and we think he did a fantastic job with his composition “Eight Candles.”

And here’s the tracklist:

01 Jack Black – “Oh Hanukkah”

02 Adam Green – “Dreidels Of Fire”

03 Yo La Tengo – “Eight Candles”

04 HAIM – “If It Be Your Will”

05 The Flaming Lips – “Sing It Now, Sing It Somehow”

06 Alex Frankel – “Hanukkah In ’96″

07 Buzzy Lee – “Give You Everything”

08 Tommy Guerrero – “Dedication”

09 Loudon Wainwright III – “Eight Nights A Week”

10 Watkins Family Hour – “Hanukkah Dance”

11 Craig Wedren – “Sanctuary”

12 Jack Black – “Chad Gadya (Passover Bonus)”

Hannukah+ is out 11/22 via Verve Forecast.