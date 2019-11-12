Janelle Monáe – “He’s A Tramp”

Janelle Monáe voices the character of Peg the Pekingese in the live-action adaptation of Lady And The Tramp, which premiered Disney+ today alongside the streaming service’s official launch. Also launching today in the soundtrack for this new version of Lady And The Tramp, which features a couple of Monáe contributions.

She wrote an original song for it called “That’s Enough,” which currently is only available if you buy the album in full (though you can hear a 30-second preview of it here) and she co-wrote “The Siamese Cat Song” with Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur, now known as “What A Shame.” She also sings a cover of the one of the film’s trademark songs, “He’s A Tramp,” originally sung by Peggy Lee. Hear the latter two below.

The Lady And The Tramp original soundtrack is out now.