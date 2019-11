Boston Calling has booked its two biggest headliners ever for 2020. The music festival returns to Harvard Athletic Complex this spring, and although its full lineup is under wraps until January, they’re sharing the top two names today. Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will top the bill alongside 60-plus other acts from 5/22 to 5/24. Tickets are available here starting this Thursday, 11/14, at 10AM EST.