Kris Kristofferson Joins Fargo Bar Band Onstage After They Left A Note On His Tour Bus Door

Last Saturday night, Kris Kristofferson performed at the Fargo Theater in North Dakota, but he wasn’t done playing after that. According to the radio station KFGO, Kristofferson showed up later that night at a bar down the block called Dempsey’s to perform a surprise song with the local band 32 Below.
He was summoned after members of the band left a note on his tour bus door saying that they “would be absolutely stoked” if Kristofferson joined them for “a beer or five.” He ended up coming on stage with the band to perform “Me And Bobby McGee.” Watch some footage and check out a few pictures from the appearance below.
Last night was certainly one for the books. Holy s**t you guys, we played a legendary song with the legend who wrote it! Kris Kristofferson himself showing our little band so much love playing a song with us in a small bar after he played an entire show at the #fargotheater. We're still pinching ourselves. All it took was an invitation gaff taped to his bus door. We knew it was a long shot, but it really paid off we'd say. We even got it back with corrected lyrics and a big gold signature! Thanks to @proofartisandistillers @dempseyspublichouse for the hospitality and professionalism dealing with all the hype. Also big thanks to #oldstylebeer for being cheap and delicious. PRETTY PLEASE, IF YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THIS LEGENDARY MOMENT, PLEASE TAG US IN IT @32below! It'd sure mean a whole lot. Thanks again for all the love and support through the years, check our website (in bio) to see where we're at next and to grab all your merch needs!