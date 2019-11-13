Kris Kristofferson Joins Fargo Bar Band Onstage After They Left A Note On His Tour Bus Door

Last Saturday night, Kris Kristofferson performed at the Fargo Theater in North Dakota, but he wasn’t done playing after that. According to the radio station KFGO, Kristofferson showed up later that night at a bar down the block called Dempsey’s to perform a surprise song with the local band 32 Below.

He was summoned after members of the band left a note on his tour bus door saying that they “would be absolutely stoked” if Kristofferson joined them for “a beer or five.” He ended up coming on stage with the band to perform “Me And Bobby McGee.” Watch some footage and check out a few pictures from the appearance below.