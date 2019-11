Los Angeles synth-pop trio and Band To Watch alums MUNA released their sophomore album Saves The World a couple of months ago. This weekend, they’re playing a pair of New Jersey shows opening for the 1975. And today, they’re sharing a cover of former Fifth Harmony member Normani’s recent single “Motivation” for the Spotify Singles series. Listen and compare it to the original below.

TOUR DATES (supporting the 1975)

11/16 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/17 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion