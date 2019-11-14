Billie Eilish, Chance The Rapper, Green Day, & Cardi B Did Jimmy Kimmel’s Latest ‘Mean Tweets’

One of our finer recurring late-night comedy bits is Mean Tweets, the Jimmy Kimmel Live series in which cameras capture celebrities’ reactions as they read less-than-flattering comments about themselves from the Twitter masses. This thing is still funny, even though the participating stars now often come off like they’re trying very hard to become memes. (Nobody has ever defeated Big Sean in this arena, and it’s doubtful that anyone ever will.) Last night, we got an all-musician edition that featured big names like Billie Eilish, Chance The Rapper, Perry Farrell, Luke Combs, and Alice Cooper.

The real magic of Mean Tweets is that the Kimmel writers and producers are very good at finding funny tweets. (Or maybe they’re good at writing these tweets themselves? I can never tell.) And some of the reactions on this latest edition really are great. (Some are infuriating, too. Lizzo and Cardi B, for instance, cannot resist getting in the last word, though at least Cardi’s parting phrase is “suck my ass.”)

On this latest edition, Green Day might be the champions. They take the news that drummer Tre Cool looks like “the emo version of Ted Cruz” as well as you could possibly hope. And then they also point out that bassist Mike Dirnt looks like Vladimir Putin, which is absolutely true. I can’t wait for the emergence of some new terrible world leader who looks like Billie Joe Armstrong. Watch the latest Mean Tweets below.

Shout out to Beto O’Rourke, the real emo version of Ted Cruz.