…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead – “Don’t Look Down” Video

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead haven’t released an album since 2014’s IX. In the interim, they’ve stayed active, including a number of tours and special performances geared around their classic albums Madonna and Source Tags And Codes. But now Conrad Keely and Jason Reece are ready to look forward once again.

X: The Godless Void And Other Stories will be the first new Trail Of Dead album in six years when it drops in January. Keely began working on it with Reece in 2018 upon returning to Austin after half a decade spent living in Cambodia. He describes the album as “the pop music I wish was on the radio, the pop music I would’ve grown up with.” And our first glimpse of that sound, “Don’t Look Down,” is out today with a video by Keely.

Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Opening Crescendo”

02 “All Who Wander”

03 “Something Like This”

04 “Into The Godless Void”

05 “Don’t Look Down”

06 “Gone”

07 “Children Of The Sky”

08 “Who Haunts The Haunter”

09 “Eyes Of The Overworld”

10 “Gravity”

11 “Blade Of Wind”

12 “Through The Sunlit Door”

TOUR DATES:

01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lounge at Hollywood Forever

01/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

01/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

01/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

01/24 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

01/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

01/27 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

01/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

X: The Godless Void And Other Stories is out 1/17 on Dine Alone.