Caspian – “Flowers Of Light”

New England instrumentalists Caspian have been off our radar for a good long while, but they’ll return in January with their first album since 2015’s Dust And Disquiet. It’s called On Circles, it was produced by Will Yip, and its lead single is out today.

In a press release, guitar and keyboard player Philip Jamieson has some fascinating thoughts on the new album, and about the way bands often talk about their new albums:

I’ve grown weary of reading about bands discuss the renewing, rehabilitative properties their most recent [album] has had on them. They incur corrosion, come close to running out of gas, descend into the dark abyss, and finally emerge on the other side with a record that has given them crystal clear perspective and a confident path forward. On Circles is not that record.

Maybe not, but “Flowers Of Light” is still the kind of cleansing fire I want out of a post-rock song. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wildblood”

02 “Flowers Of Light”

03 “Nostalgist” (Feat. Kyle Durfey)

04 “Divison Blues”

05 “Onsra”

06 “Collapser”

07 “Ishmael”

08 “Circles On Circles”

On Circles is out 1/24 on Triple Crown. Pre-order it here.