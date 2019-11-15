Danger Mouse & Sparklehorse – “Ninjarous” (Feat. MF Doom)

Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse’s Mark Linkous struck up quite the creative partnership before Linkous’ death in 2010. They recorded a collaborative full-length album together, Dark Night Of The Soul, which was unofficially released in 2009 and officially released the following year, and Danger Mouse co-produced songs on Sparklehorse’s 2006 album Dreamt For Light Years In The Belly Of A Mountain.

Today, Danger Mouse is sharing a previously unreleased track that the two of them worked on together called “Ninjarous” featuring the rapper MF Doom. It’ll be included on the forthcoming Danger Mouse-curated compilation 30th Century Volume 2.

“Mark and I worked on a lot of music together,” Danger Mouse said in a statement. “But the song we did with MF DOOM was always one of Mark’s favorites. He’d kept on me to put out, so I’m happy to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.”

Listen to it below

Revisit our look back at Sparklehorse’s Good Morning Spider, which turned 20 earlier this year.