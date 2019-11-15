Hear Weezer & Kacey Musgraves’ Songs From The Frozen 2 Soundtrack

A number of the songs sung by characters in Frozen 2 appear twice on the soundtrack, once in their original form from the movie and again as recorded by a popular artist. Panic! At the Disco handle “Into the Unknown,” Kacey Musgraves does “All Is Found,” and Weezer cover “Lost In The Woods.” The soundtrack is supposed to be out today ahead of the movie’s release next week, and although it doesn’t appear to be on Spotify and Apple Music, the Weezer and Kacey Musgraves tracks are available to stream via YouTube.

I haven’t heard the film version of “Lost In The Woods,” but Rivers Cuomo and friends render it as a glammed-up arena-rock track, like one of Queen’s power ballads with all the harmonic richness but without Freddie Mercury’s over-the-top vocal presence. In essence, it’s still unmistakably a Weezer song. Similarly, Musgraves’ somber acoustic take on “All Is Found” is not too far outside her wheelhouse. It’s like a darker cousin to her Golden Hour material.

Hear Weezer’s “Lost In The Woods” and Musgraves’ “All Is Found” below, along with the previously released Panic! At The Disco track.

Frozen 2 is out 11/22. This seems like a good place to mention that Demi Lovato’s version of “Let It Go” from the original Frozen soundtrack sounds like Smashing Pumpkins’ “Disarm.”