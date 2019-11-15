For the past quarter century, Tokyo’s Envy have been one of the most important heavy bands on the planet. Since 1992, Envy have been combining post-hardcore, shoegaze, black metal, and tingly deep-breath ambience into one overwhelmingly beautiful and emotionally wracked whole. It’s impossible to imagine bands like Deafheaven, Respire, or Harakiri For The Sky existing without them. And today, Envy have announced their first album in five years.

The last time we heard a full-length from Envy, it was the crushing, overwhelming 2015 album Atheist’s Cornea. They released a two-song single, “Dawn And Gaze” b/w “Marginalized Thread,” in 2018, but other than that, it’s been quiet. Today, Envy have announced a new album called The Fallen Crimson, set to arrive early next year. Both “Dawn And Gaze” and “Marginalized Thread” are on the album, and Envy have also shared “A Step In The Morning Glow,” the LP’s titanic seven-minute closing track.

“A Step In The Morning Glow” is just a tremendous piece of music, one that moves from soft and poetic contemplation to soul-vortex thunder with total assurance. It fucking rules. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://envy.bandcamp.com/album/the-fallen-crimson" target="_blank">The Fallen Crimson by Envy</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Statement Of Freedom”

02 “Swaying Leaves And Scattering Breath”

03 “A Faint New World”

04 “Rhythm”

05 “Marginalized Thread”

06 “HIKARI”

07 “Eternal Memories And Reincarnation”

08 “Fingerprint Mark”

09 “Dawn And Gaze”

10 “Memories And The Limit”

11 “A Step In The Morning Glow”

The Fallen Crimson is out 2/7 on Temporary Residence.