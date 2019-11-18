Paul McCartney Will Headline Glastonbury 2020

Paul McCartney, who was in the Beatles, will headline next year’s edition of Glastonbury, the gigantic UK music festival. He’ll play last on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 6/27. The festival officially made the announcement on Twitter this morning.

We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/bcGfjOTYL8 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 18, 2019

McCartney has already headlined Glastonbury once; he played in the exact same spot on the lineup in 2004. (Other acts who played the Pyramid Stage that day include the Black Eyed Peas, Starsailor, and Lostprophets. 2004 was a long time ago!) As The Guardian reports, McCartney will turn 78 the week before Glastonbury, which makes him the oldest headliner in Glasto history. The previous recordholder, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, was 73 when his band played the festival in 2013.

Taylor Swift has also been heavily rumored to be playing Glastonbury next year. But right now, the only other artist on the bill is Diana Ross, who will be playing in the traditional Sunday-afternoon legend spot. It’s pretty fascinating that the representatives from the two biggest pop acts of the ’60s, the Beatles and the Supremes, are the only two artists thus far announced for the 2020 edition of Glastonbury.

Before the announcement, McCartney found an extremely punny way to tease it on Twitter:

That’s Philip Glass, Emma Stone, and Chuck Berry. You get it.