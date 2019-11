Production duo Take A Daytrip — made up of David Biral and Denzel Baptiste — have released a new song called “Lighthouse,” which sadly is not a theme song for the horror movie The Lighthouse. But the song does boast verses from Rico Nasty, Slowthai, and the LA rapper ICECOLDBISHOP, so that’s a plus.

It’s taken from a new project called Take A Daytrip vs. London, which will include previously released tracks with Octavian and the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford.

Listen to it below.