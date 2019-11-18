Kanye West Announces Opera, And Jesus Is King Part II With Dr. Dre

Kanye West has teased two new ventures via his Twitter account.

The first came yesterday in the form of an invitation to what he’s calling “A Kanye West Opera” titled Nebuchadnezzar. The event will take place next week (11/24) at the Hollywood Bowl. It’s part of his Sunday Service series, and this one will feature the singer Peter Colins and the gospel group Infinity’s Song (misspelled on the invite as Infinities Song). The event is directed by Vanessa Beecroft, the Italian artist who has helped design West’s fashion campaigns in the past.

And then today West sent out a photo of himself in the studio with Dr. Dre, along with the promise that Jesus Is King Part II is “coming soon.” Jesus Is King came out last month. In interviews around the time that it was released, he said that he was planning on following it up with another album called Jesus Is Born around Christmastime. Unclear if the two projects are related.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wTKFgXQQXQ — ye (@kanyewest) November 18, 2019

