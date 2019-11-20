Squarepusher – “Vortrack”

For the past five years, English electronic musician Tom Jenkinson has taken a hiatus from the Squarepusher moniker, focusing instead on other projects like his band Shobaleader One and scoring the CBeebies show Daydreams. But in January, Squarepusher will be back with a new album called Be Up A Hello, which finds Jenkinson returning to his vintage analog roots.

“Whilst analogue sounds can be cliched, if you look at the processes that generate them analytically, there are still ways you can create new sonic palates,” Jenkinson says. Because of the equipment used, every track on Be Up A Hello was finalized and recorded in a single take, and many of them incorporate classic ’90s breakbeat. Today, he’s sharing the frenetic sensory overload vortex of “Vortrack,” and you can hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Oberlove”

02 “Hitsonu”

03 Nervelevers”

04 “Speedcrank”

05 “Detroit People Mover”

06 “Vortrack”

07 “Terminal Slam”

08 “Mekrev Bass”

09 “80 Ondula”

Be Up A Hello is out 1/31 via Warp.