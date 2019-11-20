Album Of The Year Grammy 2020 Nominees Revealed

Today, CBS This Morning unveiled the nominations of some of the big Grammy categories. Alicia Keys, who will host this year’s show for the second time, announced the big nominees alongside Bebe Rexha and Gayle King. Below, we’ve got the nominations in the major categories.
Album Of The Year:
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Record Of The Year, the award for the year’s best single:
Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Song Of The Year, a songwriting award:
Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R. – “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Lana Del Rey – “Norman Fucking Rockwell”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Love”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to be nominated for all four. You can read our breakdown of the snubs, surprises, and more — across all the categories — here.