Album Of The Year Grammy 2020 Nominees Revealed

Today, CBS This Morning unveiled the nominations of some of the big Grammy categories. Alicia Keys, who will host this year’s show for the second time, announced the big nominees alongside Bebe Rexha and Gayle King. Below, we’ve got the nominations in the major categories.

Album Of The Year:

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Record Of The Year, the award for the year’s best single:

Bon Iver – “Hey Ma”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 rings”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Song Of The Year, a songwriting award:

Lady Gaga – “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Lana Del Rey – “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Love”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to be nominated for all four. You can read our breakdown of the snubs, surprises, and more — across all the categories — here.