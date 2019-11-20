David Byrne has taken his American Utopia live show to Broadway for an extended residency that started in October and will run through the beginning of next year. Last month, he linked up with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus for a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when the late-night show host did his own residency in New York.

And last night Byrne appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the Talking Heads track “Road To Nowhere” with the cast of the Broadway show. It’s a very theatrical set-up, they all start singing a capella in the dark while holding lights up to their face. Byrne looks great. During a different segment of the show, Byrne sat down with Fallon for a chat and taught him a dance from the show.

