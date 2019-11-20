James Blackshaw – “Why Keep Still?”

Earlier this year, English guitarist James Blackshaw announced that he was returning to music after going on hiatus for a few years, citing how difficult it was to make money without having to constantly tour. “After three years of not performing live and nearly five years since my last solo album, I feel a new energy and desire to record again and return to the stage,” he wrote back in July. “I hope to have some news regarding new recordings shortly.”

Welp, today he’s sharing a new song, “Why Keep Still?,” his first material in four years since 2015’s Summoning Suns. It’s being released as part of Adult Swim’s singles series, and it’s a gorgeously picked instrumental. We like to think we had a little something to do with Blackshaw linking up with Adult Swim:

Hey Jason! I’d be absolutely stoked to do something with Adult Swim! — James Blackshaw (@JamesBlackshaw6) July 29, 2019

Listen to the track below.