New Thee Oh Sees Box Set Collects 12 Albums On Reconditioned 8-Track Tapes

Do you love the long-running California garage-rock institution Thee Oh Sees/Oh Sees/OCS? Do you love 8-track tapes? If you answered yes to both of those questions, then today is your lucky day: The DIY label 5Seven Records has announced that they’re going to be selling a box set collecting 12 albums from the band’s discography, ranging from 2008 to 2018, on 40-year-old stereo 8-track cartridges reconditioned and rebuilt by hand.

In addition to The Master’s Bedroom Is Worth Spending A Night In, Help, Castlemania, Carrion Crawler/The Dream, Putrifiers II, Floating Coffin, Drop, Mutilator Defeated At Last, A Weird Exits, Orc, Memory Of A Cut Off Head, and Smote Reverser, Thee Oh Sees – The 8-Track Collection will feature new artwork by the band’s frequent collaborator Elzo Durt, a 36-page fan zine, iron-on patch pins and stickers, and a photo signed by frontman John Dwyer.

The project took over a year to complete, only 100 hand-numbered box sets were made, and only 60 are going up for sale to the public, with the rest going directly to the band and the volunteers who worked on the release. The box set will cost $420 (it goes on sale next Monday, 11/20), so it seems pretty safe to say that this is for the superfans only. “Niche? Yes. Substantial? Yes. Fucking cool? We think so,” says Dwyer. Check it out here.