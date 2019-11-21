Braids – “Eclipse (Ashley)” Video

Canadian trio Braids have a new album on the way next year, their first full-length LP since 2015’s Deep In The Iris. And today, they’re giving us a first taste with the lovely “Eclipse (Ashley),” a song dedicated to singer Raphaelle Standell-Preston’s best friend. As she explains:

“Eclipse (Ashley)” is a love song made for my best friend Ashley Obscura. During the car ride to go and view the total solar eclipse, we were fretting about not having glasses to stare at the sun, you know, those funny ones that look like you’re sitting down to watch a 3D movie. Amongst the chatter Ashley said “we should take this opportunity to think about what eclipses us in our lives.” BAM. REFOCUS. We all took this sentiment with us as we sat on the side of the quarry, as the moon came to hug the sun. We sat in silence perched amongst the tall grass, the wildflowers, the rocks and glistening water, closed eyes, reflecting. Returning to the studio, the song poured out of us in one shot.

The track is accompanied by a music video directed and edited by Nina Vroemen and featuring Ashley Obscura herself, matching the song’s cascading piano and soaring emotion with shots of verdant natural beauty. Watch and listen below.

Braids’ new album is out next year on Secret City Records.