Ephraim Sykes Will Star As Michael Jackson On Broadway

MJ The Musical was originally going to be called Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough. Although the title has changed since then, the producers of the show are taking the “don’t stop” part very seriously. Despite the renewed attention to the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson thanks to this year’s Leaving Neverland documentary, the biographical musical is still moving forward; it’s set to open on Broadway next summer, and now it has its star.

The New York Times reports that Ephraim Sykes, the actor, singer, and dancer who originated the role of David Ruffin in the jukebox stage musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations and was a member of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, has been cast as Michael Jackson. Sykes has appeared in six Broadway musicals and was nominated for a Tony Award for his work in Ain’t Too Proud.

Although details about the show are scarce, MJ The Musical is reportedly set in 1992, as Jackson was preparing to tour behind his Dangerous album. Writer Lynn Nottage and director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon said earlier this year that the show would “lean into the complexities, lean into the darkness, but also recognize the great amount of music and film and choreography that Michael left behind.” It’s scheduled to begin previews 7/6 and open 8/13 at Broadway’s Neil Simon Theater.