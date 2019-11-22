Ozzy Osbourne – “Straight To Hell” (Feat. Slash)

The unlikely Ozzy Osbourne renaissance continues! Earlier this summer, in an inspired bit of stunt-casting, Osbourne showed up in the middle of the blockbuster Post Malone album Hollywood’s Bleeding, howling a song called “Take What You Want” — basically an old-school power ballad with a ridiculous guitar solo. The song became Osbourne’s first top-10 hit in 30 years. And now Osbourne has gotten together with Post Malone producer Andrew Watt and made a whole damn album called Ordinary Man, his first in a decade. Thus far, it’s turning out a whole lot better than anyone could’ve anticipated.

We’ve already heard the shockingly effective first single “Under The Graveyard,” and today, Osbourne shares a new one, a rocker called “Straight To Hell” — not a Clash cover, though that would be interesting. (It seems improbable that Ozzy Osbourne does not already have a song called “Straight To Hell,” either solo or with Black Sabbath, but there it is.) Osbourne recorded the new album with the all-star band of producer/guitarist Watt, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. And for “Straight To Hell,” Osbourne also gets some guitar from McKagan’s bandmate, motherfucking Slash.

“Straight To Hell” has an ominous synth opening, an operatic interlude, and a few big, gothy keyboard notes. But it’s pretty much just a straight-up riff-stomper, the kind of song that Osbourne could’ve made at any point in the last 40 years. He even lets loose with the “all right now” ad-lib yowl from the Black Sabbath “Sweet Leaf” intro a couple of times. He also sings this lyric: “I’ll make you scream, I’ll make you defecate!” Osbourne co-wrote “Straight To Hell” with Watt, McKagan, and Smith; please try not to defecate when you listen to it below.

Osbourne also joined Post Malone in concert last night. They’ll perform together again, with Travis Scott, at the AMAs on Sunday.

Ordinary Man doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming soon from Epic.