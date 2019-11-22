Scooter Braun Says His Family Has Received “Numerous Death Threats” Due To Taylor Swift Statement

Earlier this year, Ithaca Holdings, the company owned by the high-powered music manager Scooter Braun, bought the Big Machine Label Group, the label that released Taylor Swift’s first six albums. That meant that Braun now owned all those Taylor Swift master recordings and that Swift herself would have no chance to acquire them herself. Swift went public about this immediately, proclaiming herself “sad and grossed out” at this “worst case scenario.” Things haven’t gotten any more cordial since then.

In a social-media statement last week, Swift claimed that Braun and her former label boss Scott Borchetta were legally blocking her from performing her old songs at the American Music Awards, where she’s slated to win an Artist Of The Decade award, and that they had refused to clear those songs for use in a Netflix documentary about Swift. In that statement, Swift wrote, “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this,” thus activating her online fan army.

Yesterday, Scooter Braun responded. As People reports, Braun did a live Q&A at a State Of The Entertainment Industry conference. On the subject of Swift, Braun said, “I just think we live in a time with toxic division and people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations… I’m not going to participate.” Then he decided to participate.

Hours after doing that Q&A, Braun posted an Instagram statement claiming that he and his family had been getting death threats from Swift’s fans and asking Swift to come speak directly to him: “I will make myself available whenever works for you. Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that is not the case.” He also included a screengrab of what looked like a Twitter user threatening his children. Addressing the open-letter statement to Swift, Braun wrote: