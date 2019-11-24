All things considered, the rise of Billie Eilish has been pretty quick. Enough so that it would have been weird for her to do the awards show performance circuit last year, but it feels like an inevitability this year after the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? back in March. And so she made her award show debut performance on the American Music Awards on Sunday night, performing “all the good girls go to hell” from her album. Tyler, The Creator was on hand to introduce the performance.

Eilish had the second-most nominations at the show, tied with Ariana Grande with 6 nominations and only trailing Post Malone, who had 7. She won for Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock and New Artist Of The Year, and was nominated for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Album – Pop/Rock.

Watch her performance below.

And here’s Tyler introducing her:

And here’s her accepting an award earlier in the night: