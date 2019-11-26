Pop. 1280 – “Boom Operator” Video

Pop. 1280 are releasing a new album, Way Station, next week. They’ve shared “Under Duress” from it already — the track made our best songs of the week list — and today they’re back with another one, a pummeling growl of noise called “Boom Operator.” It comes with a music video that was shot on VHS by the Men’s Mark Perro.

“The song itself is a story of a film technician losing his mind on set. The lyrics explore the terrible punishment we put our bodies and minds through in the world of capitalism,” the band said in a statement. “It also explores the topics of human degradation and humiliation, and the violence that erupts from people when they are dehumanized.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

12/12 Montreal, QC @ Esco w/ Scattered Clouds

12/13 Toronto, ON @ Baby G w/ Whimm

12/14 Ottawa, ON @ Cinqhole w/ Scattered Clouds

12/16 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

12/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Collision

12/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool RECORD RELEASE SHOW w/ Whimm, Cube

02/20 Ghent, BE @ Trefpunt

02/21 Paris, FR @ Sueprsonic

02/22 Charleroi, BE @ Rockerill

02/24 Berlin, DE @ TBC

02/25 Halle, DE @ Huhnermanhattan

02/26 Linz, AT @ Kapu

02/28 Budapest, HU @ Golya

02/29 Kosice, SK @ Collosseum

03/01 Bratislava, SK @ Kulturak Klub

03/02 Warsaw, PL @ Poglos

03/03 Gdansk, PL @ TBC

03/04 Lods, PL @ Dom

03/05 Prague, CZ @ Klub007

03/06 Leipzig, DE @ Brandstube

03/07 Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Way Station is out 12/6 via Weyrd Son Records. Pre-order it here.