The Professionals (Oh No & Madlib) – “Superhumans” (Feat. Elzhi & Chino XL)

Over the years, brothers Oh No and Madlib have linked up a few times under the name the Professionals for one-off tracks. They debuted their collaboration together way back in 2008 on Madlib’s WLIB AM: King Of The Wigflip and have teamed up as recently as this year on the Gangster Music Vol. 1 compilation. And early next year, the rapper and producer combo will release their debut full-length as the Professionals.

It’s only the latest in a string of releases for both of them. Oh No and Madlib have been part of other acclaimed projects in 2019: Oh No linked up with Blu for A Long Red Hot Los Angeles Summer Night, and Madlib worked with Freddie Gibbs on Bandana.

Listen to the album’s first single, “Superhumans” — which features Elzhi and Chino XL — below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My House”

02 “The Professionals”

03 “Payday”

04 “Give N Take”

05 “Superhumans”

06 “Buggin”

07 “CDP Smackdown”

08 “Timeless Treasure”

09 “I Jus Wanna”

10 “Away Too Long”

11 “Make Due”

12 “Tired Atlas”

13 “Dishonored Valor”

The Professionals is out 1/17. Pre-order it here.