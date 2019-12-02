Watch Haim Cover Robyn’s “Show Me Love”

Back before Robyn became the ultimate hipster pop icon, she was part of the Swedish hit-making system that took over mainstream pop radio in the late 1990s. In the Body Talk era, when critics began rhapsodizing about this Scandinavian sensation who kept delivering artful synth-pop bangers, I was like, Robyn? As in, “Show Me Love” Robyn? As it turned out, yes. To this day, “Show Me Love” (a #14 hit on the Hot 100) and top 10 smashes “Do You Know (What It Takes)” and “Do You Really Want Me (Show Respect)” remain some of my favorite Robyn songs. So what if they predate her apotheosis?

Haim obviously feel the same way. The Los Angeles sister band have never been shy about their love for ’90s MOR pop, whether garnering constant Wilson Phillips comparisons or covering two Paula Cole hits at Pitchfork Music Festival. And in a recent piano session for Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show on BBC Radio 1, they continued that ’90s Top 40 love affair by turning in an emotive reading of “Show Me Love,” with Este Haim on lead vocals. The sisters also sang their new single “Hallelujah,” which translates well to this format.

Show them love:

In other Haim news, Este stars as Lemon in Hulu’s new series Dollface.

Haim will presumably have a new album out in 2020. Or maybe they’ll just keep releasing singles indefinitely, which would be pretty cool too.