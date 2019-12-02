Sonic Temple 2020 Lineup

This past year, the promoters behind longstanding Columbus music festival Rock On The Range decided to rebrand. The result was Sonic Temple, a fest whose 2019 lineup did not significantly distinguish it from what came before — a mix of iconic heavy rock bands, hard rock radio staples, Warped Tour refugees, various aging punk and hipster bait, the occasional rapper, comedians, etc. — but did finally clear up the pesky and erroneous notion that Columbus is on the range. (It also led to some legal drama, but that’s another story.)

Sonic Temple will be back at Mapfre Stadium from May 15-17, 2020, and today they’ve announced their lineup. Atop the bill are 2017 Rock On The Range headliners Metallica, performing two distinct sets on Friday and Sunday. In between on Saturday are Slipknot, whose fans will hopefully not set Evanescence’s gear on fire again. (Yes, Evanescence are playing this too.) Quite a few Stereogum favorites are on deck, including Deftones, Flatbush Zombies, Brutus, Rancid, Cypress Hill, Power Trip, and Code Orange. In terms of other big names, you’ve got Bring Me The Horizon, Staind, Testament, Sublime With Rome, Knocked Loose, Pennywise, Anthrax, Dropkick Murphys, Royal Blood, Ghostmane, and Suicidal Tendencies. They’ve even got the Darkness a full 17 years after “I Believe In A Thing Called Love,” so, good times.

Tickets are available here, and the full lineup is below.

Metallica

Slipknot

Deftones

Bring Me The Horizon

Evanescence

Staind

Sublime With Rome

Rancid

Dropkick Murphys

Cypress Hill

Pennywise

Royal Blood

The Pretty Reckless

Alter Bridge

Anthrax

Flatbush Zombies

Pop Evil

Hellyeah

Ghostemane

Suicidal Tendencies

Testament

Dance Gavin Dance

Ice Nine Kills

Sleeping With Sirens

The Darkness

??? ??

Knocked Loose

Code Orange

Power Trip

Saint Asonia

Dirty Honey

Jinjer

City Morgue

Bones UK

Airbourne

Fire From The Gods

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Des Rocs

Counterfeit.

Crobot

Cherry Bombs

DED

Goodbye June

Brutus

3Teeth

Brkn Love

Killstation

Brass Against

Crown Lands

Ego Kill Talent

Dregg

Bloodywood

Zero 9:36