Sonic Temple 2020 Lineup

This past year, the promoters behind longstanding Columbus music festival Rock On The Range decided to rebrand. The result was Sonic Temple, a fest whose 2019 lineup did not significantly distinguish it from what came before — a mix of iconic heavy rock bands, hard rock radio staples, Warped Tour refugees, various aging punk and hipster bait, the occasional rapper, comedians, etc. — but did finally clear up the pesky and erroneous notion that Columbus is on the range. (It also led to some legal drama, but that’s another story.)
Sonic Temple will be back at Mapfre Stadium from May 15-17, 2020, and today they’ve announced their lineup. Atop the bill are 2017 Rock On The Range headliners Metallica, performing two distinct sets on Friday and Sunday. In between on Saturday are Slipknot, whose fans will hopefully not set Evanescence’s gear on fire again. (Yes, Evanescence are playing this too.) Quite a few Stereogum favorites are on deck, including Deftones, Flatbush Zombies, Brutus, Rancid, Cypress Hill, Power Trip, and Code Orange. In terms of other big names, you’ve got Bring Me The Horizon, Staind, Testament, Sublime With Rome, Knocked Loose, Pennywise, Anthrax, Dropkick Murphys, Royal Blood, Ghostmane, and Suicidal Tendencies. They’ve even got the Darkness a full 17 years after “I Believe In A Thing Called Love,” so, good times.
Tickets are available here, and the full lineup is below.
Metallica
Slipknot
Deftones
Bring Me The Horizon
Evanescence
Staind
Sublime With Rome
Rancid
Dropkick Murphys
Cypress Hill
Pennywise
Royal Blood
The Pretty Reckless
Alter Bridge
Anthrax
Flatbush Zombies
Pop Evil
Hellyeah
Ghostemane
Suicidal Tendencies
Testament
Dance Gavin Dance
Ice Nine Kills
Sleeping With Sirens
The Darkness
??? ??
Knocked Loose
Code Orange
Power Trip
Saint Asonia
Dirty Honey
Jinjer
City Morgue
Bones UK
Airbourne
Fire From The Gods
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Des Rocs
Counterfeit.
Crobot
Cherry Bombs
DED
Goodbye June
Brutus
3Teeth
Brkn Love
Killstation
Brass Against
Crown Lands
Ego Kill Talent
Dregg
Bloodywood
Zero 9:36