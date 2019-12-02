Jeff Parker & The New Breed – “Max Brown” Video

Jeff Parker is probably best known for his work with the Chicago post-rock group Tortoise, but the multi-instrumentalist has been building up a repertoire of solo music over the years. Most recently was 2016’s twofer The New Breed and Slight Freedom.

Next year, he’s releasing an album under the name Jeff Parker & the New Breed called Suite For Max Brown, and today he’s sharing the jazzy introductory track to that, which is called “Max Brown,” separated into two different parts. Parker’s playing is front-and-center on it — Josh Johnson (alto saxophone), Nate Walcott (trumpet), Paul Bryan (bass) and Jamire Williams (drums) also perform on the track.

Hear it below alongside a film by Mikel Patrick Avery.

Suite For Max Brown is out next year via International Anthem/Nonesuch.