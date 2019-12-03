Hinds – “Riding Solo” Video

Hinds have two albums to their name already, 2016’s Leave Me Alone and last year’s I Don’t Run, and today they’re back with a new single, and hopefully a sign of more new Hinds to come. The Spanish rockers have shared “Riding Solo,” a sunburst of a song about feeling lonely that turns that loneliness into something worth singing along to. “I’ve been riding solo/ Doesn’t feel OK/ Make it go away,” all the Hinds shout along in the chorus.

The band shared this statement about the track:

feeling lonely is one of the most common human feelings, right? well, being a musician doesn’t really help. your whole life is constantly moving and the only thing that remains is yourself. and dealing with yourself, oh gosh, we all know how boring and angering that can be. “riding solo” is about this. about us. perpetually on the move, being everywhere and nowhere at the same time. surrounded by strangers most time of the day, being 9 hours time difference from our people and what we call home, living and dying por y para la música

The new track comes with a music video directed by Keane Pearce Shaw. Watch and listen below.

“Riding Solo” is out now via Mom+Pop.