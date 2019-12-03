There’s a lot of great hardcore coming out of the UK these days. One of the most promising of the newish British hardcore bands is Leeds’ Big Cheese, which includes members of bands like Higher Power, Blind Authority, and Rapture, as well as former members of Shrapnel and the late, lamented British hardcore big dogs Violent Reaction. Big Cheese’s sound is a heavy, charged, and passionate. Sometimes, they sound like old-school ’80s hardcore, fast and frantic. Sometimes, they slow down enough to groove hard. Both ways, they’re tough and confident.

Up until now, Big Cheese have only released a few demos and a 2017 EP called Aggravated Mopery. Next year, though, they’ll come out with their full-length debut Punishment Park. Today, they’ve come out with the fiercely satisfying new song “Write-Off.” At three minutes, it’s long enough to showcase the band’s frantic-sprint mode and their monstrous breakdown riffage. It’s got me hungry to hear the album. Check it out below.

<a href="http://qualitycontrolhq.bandcamp.com/album/punishment-park" target="_blank">Punishment Park by Big Cheese</a>

Punishment Park is coming in 2020 on Triple B Records and Quality Control HQ. Also, Big Cheese will be in the US next week to play a few East Coast shows, including a set at Boston’s America’s Hardcore festival.

If you’re in Boston and you’re not going to that, then I honestly don’t understand what you’re doing with your life.