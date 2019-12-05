Billie Eilish – “xanny” Video

We just named Billie Eilish’s music video for “bad guy” the best music video of 2019. Eilish has certainly spent a lot of time creating a distinct aesthetic for herself through the music videos for her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, and today she’s making her directorial debut with the vid for “xanny.”

It’s simple but striking. Eilish wears a white sweater and just sits on a white bench, looking halfway between a mental institution and a Christmas commercial. Arms holding lit cigarettes attack her face as she sings into the camera, covering her face in burns.

“I’m very excited to share my directorial debut,” Eilish said in a statement. “Visuals are so important to me, and I’m very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in me.

Watch below.