Analemma (SOPHIE & Juliana Huxtable) – “Plunging Asymptote”

The Russian label трип (Trip), which was founded by DJ Nina Kraviz, has announced a new double compilation album called locus error that’s out next week. It features the debut of a collaborative project between SOPHIE and Juliana Huxtable that they’re calling Analemma. The compilation will feature two Analemma songs, “Plunging Asymptote” and “Liminal Crisis,” but only one of them is available to hear now. It’s as chillingly weird as you might expect a team-up between SOPHIE and Huxtable to sound. Listen to it below.

