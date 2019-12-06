Deap Lips (The Flaming Lips & Deap Vally) – “Hope Hell High”

Most of this year, Wayne Coyne has been teasing a collaborative record between the Flaming Lips and the LA garage-rock duo Deap Vally. That album has been officially announced today. The hybrid band is called, sensibly enough, Deap Lips; sadly, they are not doing a mashup of “Royal Jelly” and “She Don’t Use Jelly” that I know of.

Deap Lips’ self-titled album is out in March, and our first preview is a track called “Hope Hell High.” On first listen, it sounds exactly like a Deap Vally song produced by the Flaming Lips, with those Steven Drodz synth parts and digital drum burbles ushering the music into that classic Soft Bulletin/Yoshimi sweet spot. The grand finale makes good use of the phrase, “It’s a motherfucker, it’s a motherfucker/ Blam blam blam blam blam blam blam blam blam.”

A bit earlier in the song, the chorus goes, “I got a long, long way to go,” but I dunno, seems to me Deap Vally have arrived fully formed. Hear “Hope Hell High” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Home Thru Hell”

02 “One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators”

03 “Shit Talkin”

04 “Hope Hell High”

05 “Motherfuckers Got To Go”

06 “Love is A Mind Control”

07 “Wandering Witches”

08 “The Pusher”

09 “Not A Natural Man”

10 “There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong”

Deap Lips is out 3/13 on Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order it here.