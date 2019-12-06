El-P Announces Solo-Album Reissue Series

In recent years, skronk-rap mastermind El-P has been plenty busy with Run The Jewels. And by now, his late-’90s work with his Company Flow crew are an established part of the indie-rap canon. But for a long time, we haven’t been able to hear El-P’s ’00s work unless we dug out our dusty old CDs.

In the last decade, El-P was probably the most important person in American indie-rap. He was the man behind the Definitive Jux label, which was a huge deal. Their whole sound, built from El-P’s own discordant sci-fi lurches, was massively influential, but that wasn’t the whole of it. They also had beautifully designed CD booklets, and they all hit the road together in package tours. When they came to your town, it felt like an event.

During this period, El-P released two pretty amazing solo albums, 2002’s Fantastic Damage and 2007’s I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead. But Definitive Jux went inactive in 2010, and both albums have been out of print for years. Today, though, El has announced a series of reissues; he’ll put out his old solo music again through Fat Possum. And today, for the first time ever, I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead is streaming.

I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead wasn’t the howling personal statement that Fantastic Damage had been, but it’s a huge, overwhelming album that sounds like absolutely nobody else. The album includes collaborations with Def Jux labelmates like Aesop Rock and Cage, but it also features people from outside El’s usual circle, including Trent Reznor, Cat Power, and At The Drive-In/Mars Volta co-leaders Omar Rodríguez-Lopez and Cedric Bixler-Zavala. Stream the whole thing below.

In a statement, El-P says: