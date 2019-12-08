Juice WRLD Dead At 21

Juice WRLD has died at 21. The rapper — born Jarad Anthony Higgins — reportedly suffered a seizure early Sunday morning in the terminal of Chicago’s Midway Airport after arriving from a flight, as TMZ reports. He was still conscious when brought to a hospital but died shortly after. The cause of death is unknown.

Higgins was born in Chicago in 1998. He started putting out music on SoundCloud in 2015 while he was still in high school. His debut EP, 9 9 9, came out in 2017 and included his hit song “Lucid Dreams,” which would be re-released the following year and climb to #2 on the Billboard charts.

He had two albums to his name, 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance — it also included the tracks “All Girls Are The Same” and “Wasted,” which features Lil Uzi Vert — and this year’s Death Race For Love, which came out in March and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. He also released a collaborative album with Future, Wrld On Drugs, last year.

This is a developing story…