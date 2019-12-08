Linda Ronstadt Tells Mike Pompeo To “Stop Enabling Donald Trump” At Kennedy Honors Dinner

Linda Ronstadt is among the recipients of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors for a lifetime achievements in the arts. The award will be formally given out at a ceremony tonight (12/8) — the ceremony will air on CBS next week (12/15) — but last night during a smaller dinner given by the State Department for the honorees, Ronstadt had some choice words for Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo.

As Variety reports, Pompeo quoted Ronstadt’s 1975 hit cover “When Will I Be Loved” in his welcome speech, saying “As I travel the world, I wonder when will I be loved.” Ronstadt rose as one of the honorees soon after and said, “I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump.” Per Variety, the audience gasped and then applauded and then cheered.

The actual ceremony, with the performances and the usual surprise guests, will take place this evening. Ronstadt is being honored alongside Earth, Wind, & Fire, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, Sally Field, and Sesame Street. Trump will not be in attendance — the President has sat out the event since taking office after protests from the honorees.