Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Announces First Live Shows As EOB

After launching his solo project EOB with the ambient instrumental “Santa Teresa” this past fall, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien kicked off his album rollout last week with the nine-minute epic “Brasil.” The EOB album — which O’Brien has been talking about since 2016, and which features the likes of Laura Marling, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche, and O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood among many other contributors, and which was produced by Flood and mixed by Alan Moulder — is supposedly coming early next year. And now he’s announced his first live shows promoting it.

So far O’Brien is just playing four shows, his first under the EOB moniker. They’ll be club shows in major North American cities: Toronto, Chicago, New York, and LA. They’re happening in February, so maybe the album will be out by then? He’s teased one more single and then an early 2020 release, so it could happen. Then again, these gigs are billed as a prelude to a full-scale tour later in the year.

EOB’s live band will include Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams, and Alvin Ford, Jr. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 12/13 at 10AM local time. Get more details here and check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/07 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

02/08 – Chicago, IL @ GLincoln Hall

02/10 – New York, NY @ GLe Poisson Rouge

02/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

EOB’s album is out in 2020 on Capitol and will supposedly have a title and release date soon.