Worriers – “PWR CPLE”

Worriers have just announced that they’ll release their third album, You Or Someone You Know, next year. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s excellent Survival Pop, and it was produced by John Agnello, a great producer who recently has worked especially well with bands that are looking to level up. (See Nothing’s Dance On The Blacktop from last year or Waxahatchee’s Out In The Storm from 2017.)

Worriers’ new single, “PWR CPLE,” is certainly one of the tightest tracks the power-punk band has put out, a slicing song about an inevitable slide. “I love the perform you are to everyone else, but this long, slow heartbreak is wearing me out,” Lauren Denitzio sings on it. “I said we’d figure it out, you said we’re a dream team/ Get away from me.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “End Of The World”

02 “PWR CPLE”

03 “Big Feelings”

04 “Terrible Boyfriend”

05 “Chicago Style Pizza Is Terrible”

06 “Curious”

07 “What Comes Next?”

08 “Enough”

09 “Relentless Noise”

10 “Grand Closing”

TOUR DATES:

You Or Someone You Know is out 3/6 via 6131 Records. Pre-order it here.