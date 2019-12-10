Cindy Lee – “Heavy Metal”

Patrick Flegel, formerly lead singer for the Calgary art-rock band (and Preoccupations precursor) Women, has spent the back half of this decade carving out a solo discography under the moniker Cindy Lee. They’ll kick off the next decade by adding to that collection. A new Cindy Lee album called What’s Tonight To Eternity is coming on Valentine’s Day and is preceded today by a fantastic lead single.

Flegel cites the likes of Patsy Cline, the Supremes, and Karen Carpenter as inspirations, and you can hear bits and pieces of all that in the new album’s closing track, “Heavy Metal.” It’s a floaty retro pop song produced with a noisy indie-rock edge, like Deerhunter writing a ’60s prom ballad. Regarding Carpenter in particular, Flegel writes:

I found a deep interest and comfort in her story, which is a cautionary tale about the monstrosity of show business, stardom at a young age, and being a misfit looking for connection. The darkness and victimizing tabloid sensationalism she suffered, which is easily tempered and overwhelmed by her earnest output, her artistry, her tireless work ethic. Something utterly unique and magical takes shape in the negative space, out of exclusion. What I relate to in her mainly has a lot to do with her output and what is unknown about her, how much she kept hidden to herself while having this public profile.

Hear “Heavy Metal” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Plastic Raincoat”

02 “I Want You To Suffer”

03 “The Limit”

04 “What’s Tonight To Eternity”

05 “One Second To Toe The Line”

06 “Lucifer Stand”

07 “Speaking From Above”

08 “Just For Loving You I Pay The Price”

09 “Heavy Metal”

What’s Tonight To Eternity is out 2/14 on W.25TH/Superior Viaduct. Pre-order it here.