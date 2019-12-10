Have you seen the hashtags? All of your faves announced 2020 reunion shows. Rage Against The Machine! My Chemical Romance! Circle Jerks! Mr. Bungle! Supergrass! The Black Crowes. Mötley Crüe? OK, some of your faves. Anyway this means we have to say goodbye to a bunch of bands. There are only so many tour buses.

As we have done every December since 2008, Stereogum put together a video tribute to all the acts who strapped on their instruments for the last time over the previous twelve months. To keep things light I’ve excluded any band that called it quits because a principal member died or was accused of heinous crimes. Bands that announced their split but will technically finish up next year (I see you, mewithoutYou) were also ineligible. However, I did include groups that, while inactive for several years now, made their dissolution official in 2019. And I covered bands that aren’t really bands, but are just the names of band-like projects from individuals, because I make the rules.

Please join me in welcoming this year’s class of breakups, but hold your tears because we’ll see some of these folks again at Woodstock 60. Thanks again to Matt Neatock for the editing help; our team-up on this project has now lasted longer than Prince Rama.