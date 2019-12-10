Watch A Eurythmics Reunion, A Springsteen/Mellencamp Team-Up, & More At Sting’s Rainforest Benefit

Sting has been an advocate for rainforest preservation for many decades, and he continued that heritage Monday with an all-star concert at NYC’s Beacon Theatre benefitting The Rainforest Fund. Named after the Sting song “We’ll Be Together,” the lineup and setlist focused on hits of the ’80s and ’90s, with performers including Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Eurythmics, Deborah Harry, DMC, James Taylor, Ricky Martin, and Sting’s recent recording partner Shaggy.

This resulted in various all-star configurations. Mellencamp joined Springsteen for “Glory Days,” and the Boss returned the favor with an assist on “Pink Houses.” DMC added a verse to Harry’s run through Blondie’s “Rapture.” Eurythmics performed together for the first time since a Beatles tribute in 2014, doing their own music for the first time since 2008 with a setlist including “Would I Lie To You?” and “Here Comes The Rain Again” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” At the end of the night, everyone joined forces to cover Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin” — not the first time Sting has participated in an all-star performance of that song.

Watch all those highlights below.