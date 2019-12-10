PVA – “Divine Intervention”

The London trio PVA brings together musicians Ella Harris, Josh Baxter, and Louis Satchell in service of danceable art-school pop music combining bits of disco, house, synthpop, new wave, dance-punk, et al. Their latest jam, “Divine Intervention,” is arriving via super-producer Dan Carey’s ever-reliable Speedy Wunderground label (which previously brought us Black Midi, Squid, and Black Country, New Road among others) with production by Carey himself. According to label co-runner Pierre Hall, “It reminds me of Patti Smith fronting Factory Floor,” which is pretty spot-on. The wheel is not being reinvented here, but man is it spinning. Listen below.

“Divine Intervention” is out 12/20 digitally and 1/17 on limited edition vinyl via Speedy Wunderground. Pre-order it here.